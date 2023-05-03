EPFO: New deadline to apply for higher pension. Check details here2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:28 AM IST
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) extends the deadline to apply for higher pension till June 26
In order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension.
