In order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension.

New deadline to apply for higher EPFO pension

If you want to opt for a higher pension, you have time till next month to do the same. Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the date till 26 June 2023.

Why the deadline was extended?

The timeline is being extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners/members so as to ease out any difficulty being faced by them. This has been decided after sympathetically considering the various demands received from employees, employers, and their associations, labour ministry said in a statement.

According to Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Partner, IndusLaw, an extension was extremely necessary for the present circumstances, since not only have claimants faced difficulties in availing of the online filing option due to technical difficulties, but there is also a lack of clarity regarding the process to be followed and information to be submitted for claiming the higher pension amount.

He further added that the ambiguity is especially apparent in light of the recent judgment of the Kerala High Court in April 2023, which had directed the EPFO to omit the requirement to produce copies of the permission/prior consent or details thereof under Paragraph 26(6) of the EPF Scheme for the time being.

“There is also no clarity regarding the mechanism and calculations that will be followed for the reallocation of funds from the provident fund to the pension fund in case one opts for the higher pension. Further, employers also require guidance on practical matters, such as what employers should do if they do not have sufficient records of old wages," said Vaibhav Bhardwaj.

As per the ministry, an online facility has been made available to facilitate this process. More than 12 lakh applications have been received till date.

How to apply for a higher pension

All eligible employees will have to submit an application on the EPFO portal along with the necessary documents

The link can be accessed at the UAN Member e-SEWA portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/).

The application will be verified by the employer post-submission by the EPFO officer.