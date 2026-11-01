EPFO news: Pensioners can submit digital life certificates from home during November campaign | Details here

Pensioners covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) may no longer need to visit an Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office to submit their annual life certificates.

Pensioners can now submit their life certificates from home The EPFO's regional office in Agra is preparing to spread awareness about digital facilities that allow pensioners to complete the process using a smartphone.

Advertisement

The initiative is part of the fifth Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign, which will run from November 1 to 30. The month-long campaign, organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, will involve EPFO and several other government departments and institutions.

Its main focus will be on encouraging pensioners to use digital life certificates and face authentication technology.

Assistant Regional Commissioner Mithilesh Kumar Chaudhary said the Agra office would inform local pensioners about these facilities and encourage them to use the digital process. The aim is to make the submission of life certificates easier, particularly for elderly pensioners, those who are unwell and people who live away from the city where their pension-related records are maintained.

How pensioners can submit life certificates using a smartphone A digital life certificate, also known as Jeevan Pramaan, allows pensioners to prove that they are alive without submitting a physical document in person. Under the face authentication system, an eligible pensioner can use a compatible smartphone to complete the verification process.

Advertisement

The technology is intended to reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices or banks. It could be particularly useful for senior citizens who find travelling difficult or depend on family members to take them to offices.

The nationwide campaign will place special emphasis on face authentication. According to the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, the technology can be used on both Android and iOS smartphones.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Unique Identification Authority of India will provide technical support during the campaign.

Also Read | Fin-tech debate turns to predicting borrower stress before defaults

The campaign will cover around 2,000 cities and districts across the country. Government departments, pension-disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank, pensioners' welfare associations, EPFO and state governments will work together to reach beneficiaries.

Advertisement

The government has set a target of generating 2.30 crore digital life certificates, including 1.50 crore through face authentication.

Assistance will also be arranged for pensioners who need help with the process. The national campaign includes doorstep services where required, along with camps and support for grievances related to digital life certificates.

Pensioners can receive payments from any bank branch EPFO has also introduced changes to make pension payments easier. Its Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS) was implemented across its regional offices from 1 January, 2025.

Under this system, EPS pensioners can receive their pension through any branch of any scheduled commercial bank across the country.

Earlier, pensioners could face difficulties when they moved to another city or changed their bank branch because their pension payment arrangements were linked to specific locations and banking arrangements.

Advertisement

The centralised system removes the need to transfer the Pension Payment Order (PPO) simply because a pensioner has moved or changed their bank branch.

The facility is expected to help retired employees who relocate after retirement and those who live in a different city from the one where they originally received their pension.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer