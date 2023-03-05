EPFO: Over 8000 EPS members apply for higher pension, deadline ends for EPS members retired before 1 Sept 20142 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
- EPFO came out with a procedure to enable subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS)
The deadline for opting for higher pension for members of Employees Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS) who retired before September 1, 2014, ended on Saturday. However, other members of the EPS can apply for higher pensions till May 3, 2023, a labour ministry statement said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×