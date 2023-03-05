The circular dated 20th February 2023 adheres to the provisions of the Scheme and complies with the Supreme Court orders. The correct assessment of contributions and their deposit and diversion to Pension Fund, the past services rendered and the remittances made are necessary for correct calculation of the benefits and valuation of the Pension Fund.The EPFO closed the options on 4th of March 2023 for the retired EPS members (prior to 01.09.2014 and whose options were not considered earlier). It has received 91,258 online applications from this category of employees as on 04.03.2023.