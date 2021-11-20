Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), its the meeting of its Central Board of Trustees (CBT), has approved measures to invest up to 5 per cent of its annual deposits in infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and other alternative funds.

The CBT empowered Finance Investment and Audit Committee (FIAC) to decide upon the investment options, on case-to-case basis, for investment in asset classes included in the Pattern of Investment notified by the Centre. Investment in alternative investments, including trusted public InvITs, has a limit of 5 per cent of annual deposits.

The EPFO Central Board of Trustees also approved developing a centralised IT-enabled systems by C-DAC to move the field functionalities on a central database in a phased manner.

