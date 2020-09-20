EPFO records 8.45 lakh new enrolments in July

NEW DELHI : New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO rose to 8.45 lakh in July from 4.82 lakh in June 2020, according to its latest payroll data, providing a perspective on employment in the formal sector amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Provisional payroll data released by the EPFO last month had shown that net new enrolments stood at 6.55 lakh in June this year. The figure has now been revised down to 4,82,352.