New Delhi: The union government Monday said its Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) has been a big hit among Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) subscribers and some 1.127 million subscribers used the app to settle their claims in last four months.

“During the covid-19 pandemic period from April to July 2020, a total of 11.27 lakhs claims were filed online through the UMANG app. This was a whopping 180% increase compared to pre-Covid 19 period from December 2019 to March 2020, where only 3.97 lakhs claims were submitted through the app," the labour ministry said in a statement.

Currently, EPF subscribers can access 16 different EPFO services through this mobile application. Through this app a subscriber can raise claim, track claim and know the status of claim, the ministry said.

To be sure, the app is a common platform for several government services ranging from booking LPG cylinder to making PAN applications or opening New Pension System accounts.

The ministry said the most popular service availed by members through the said app is view EPFO passbooks. It said from August 2019 to July 2020, while the passbook was viewed for 275.5 million times through the EPFO member portal, it was viewed 2.447 billion times.

The labour ministry said other than claim settlement and passbook services, the common service app was used for activation of unique account numbers and for updating KYC of subscribers too.

“In the process, EPFO has become the largest organization on UMANG accounting for more than 90% of the footfall on the app," the ministry said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated