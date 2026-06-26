EPFO services unavailable until June 30 due to system migration; claims, passbook access to be disrupted

NEW DELHI: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) late on Thursday said its member portal, employer portal and the UMANG app will remain unavailable from 26 June to 30 June as it migrates to a new technology platform.

The scheduled outage, which began at 12 am on 26 June and will continue until 11:59 pm on 30 June, will disrupt key services for members and employers, including claim submission and processing, e-passbook access, Universal Account Number (UAN) generation and linking for new employees, and Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) filing.

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EPFO said the migration is intended to upgrade its technology infrastructure, with the revamped system expected to deliver faster, more reliable and secure services. Normal operations are scheduled to resume on 1 July.

The downtime is likely to affect subscribers planning to file withdrawal, transfer or pension claims over the next few days. Employers may also face delays in onboarding new employees and completing monthly compliance filings.

EPFO has advised members and employers to plan their transactions accordingly. During the migration period, assistance will be available through the EPFO call centre at 14470.

“A five-day outage is unusually long for routine maintenance, indicating that EPFO may be preparing to launch a substantially revamped version of its digital infrastructure. We need to wait and watch whether the migration paves the way for long-awaited reforms such as UPI-based withdrawals, simplified claim filing process or the implementation of the new withdrawals rules under EPFO 3.0, although the organization has made no such announcement so far,” said Kunal Kabra, founder, Kustodian.life, a tech firm providing claims resolution across EPF, banking, wills, and trusts.

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The announcement comes nearly a week after the EPFO retained the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for FY26. This marks the third consecutive financial year (FY24, FY25 and FY26) that the retirement fund body has kept the rate unchanged, providing stability in returns despite a changing interest rate environment. It was increased from 8.15% in FY23 to 8.25% in FY24.

If members are worried about the timeline of the interest credit, Kabra has an explanation. “EPFO credits interest in batches, so it can take over a year or two in some cases for the interest to reflect in members' accounts. However, even if the interest has not been credited by the time a member withdraws the EPF balance, the payout will still include the interest due whenever it happens,” said Kabra.

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About the Author Aprajita Sharma A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of ...Read More ✕ Aprajita Sharma A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.



She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.



Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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