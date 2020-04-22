NEW DELHI : The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled 10.02 lakh claims, including 6.06 lakh COVID-19 cases, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in 15 working days.

This involved disbursal of ₹3,601 crore which included ₹1,954 crore COVID-19 claims, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

"Despite only one-third staff being able to work due to lockdown, 90% of COVID-19 claims have been settled in three working days, setting new standards of service delivery."

The Centre launched the PMGKY on March 26 to help economically-weaker sections cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. A provision for withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to fight COVID-19 pandemic was announced by the government.

The provision providing for non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of basic wages and dearness allowance for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less.

EPFO has also provided a facility to file online COVID-19 advance claim along with other services on Umang app.

The top three exempted establishments in terms of the amount disbursed for COVID-19 claims are Neyveli Lignite Corporation ( ₹84.4 crore), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ( ₹43.3 crore) and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant ( ₹40.9 crore).

