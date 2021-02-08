EPFO settles 60.88 lakh Covid advance claims, releases 15,255 cr till 31 Jan

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has settled 60.88 lakh coronavirus non-refundable advance claims and has disbursed ₹15,255.95 crore till 31 January this year, reflecting the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on the financial situation of the formal sector workforce.

When the lockdown due to the deadly virus outbreak was imposed in March, the Centre had allowed more than 6 crore subscribers of the EPFO to withdraw an amount not exceeding their three months' basic pay and dearness allowance from their EPF accounts to support them during the nationwide lockdown.

The EPFO has settled 60.88 lakh coronavirus withdrawal claims and disbursed ₹15,255.95 crore to subscribers during the pandemic till January 31, 2021, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The minister added that as of 28 January this year, the total number of beneficiaries (new employees) under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ABRY) meant for creating jobs stood at 4.69 lakh.

The retirement fund body has settled 56.79 lakh Covid-19 non-refundable advance claims and disbursed ₹14,310 crore till 31 December.

During the Covid-19 recovery phase, the central government had launched the ABRY to incentivise employment generation in EPFO registered establishments by payment of both employees' and employers' contributions, that is 24% of wages in respect of new employees in these establishments.

The outlay approved by the government for the total period of the ABRY scheme implementation (from 2020 to 2023) is ₹22,810 crore.

The scheme commenced on 1 October last year and shall remain open for registration of eligible employers and new employees up to 30 June this year. The Central Government will pay the subsidy for two years from the date of registration.

During the pandemic, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Centre contributed both 12% employees' share and 12% employers’ share under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), totalling 24% for the wage months of March to August 2020, for all the establishments having up to 100 employees with 90% of such employees earning less than ₹15,000 monthly wage.

The minister told the Lower House that benefits amounting to ₹2,567.22 crore have been credited in the Aadhaar seeded UANs (universal PF account numbers) of 38.84 eligible EPFO members and 2.63 lakh eligible firms.

The statutory rate of contributions was reduced from 12% of wages to 10% for three wage months (May 2020 to July 2020) by the Centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said as many as 1,41,045 firms and 180.93 lakh subscribers benefited in July due to reduction in EPF contributions to 10%.

The number of such EPFO beneficiaries was 157.83 lakh subscribers in May and 175.44 lakh in June last year.

Similarly, as many as 1,24,093 firms benefited under this in May and 1,38,773 establishments in June 2020.

