EPFO settles 60.88 lakh Covid advance claims, releases 15,255 cr till 31 Jan

During the pandemic, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Centre contributed both 12% employees' share and 12% employers’ share under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), totalling 24% for the wage months of March to August 2020, for all the establishments having up to 100 employees with 90% of such employees earning less than ₹15,000 monthly wage.