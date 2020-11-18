EPFO subscribers, firms down in Oct

Agreed Nilesh Desai, vice president of Telangana state confederation of MSMEs, “Small companies are the worst sufferers, and no one is looking at them. At least 50% of the small-scale industries across the states will most probably fold. There is very little demand in the economy. The government should handhold them, and more so the smallest firms," he said, adding that an MSME entrepreneur told him Tuesday that of the 30 workers with iron and steel wire manufacturing company, 10-12 have left recently for their hometown in Bihar.