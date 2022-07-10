EPFO to disburse pension to over 73 lakh pensioners in one go soon: Report2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- The move will pave the way for crediting the benefit into over 73 lakh pensioners' bank accounts in one go across India
Listen to this article
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that it will consider and approve a proposal for setting up a central pension disbursal system in its meeting on July 29 and 30. The move will pave the way for crediting the benefit into over 73 lakh pensioners' bank accounts in one go across India.