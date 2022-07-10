EPFO to disburse pension to over 73 lakh pensioners in one go soon: Report

It is important to note that at the 229th meeting of the CBT held on November 20, 2021, the trustees had approved the proposal for development of centralized IT-enabled systems by C-DAC. Additionally, the labour ministry had said in a statement following the meeting that the field functionalities will move on a central database in a phased manner enabling smoother operations and enhanced service delivery. The labour ministry had also said that the centralized system will facilitate de-duplication and merger of all PF accounts of any member. It will remove the requirement of transfer of account on change of job.

