The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to credit the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest to accounts of around six crore subscribers very soon, the retirement fund body confirmed in a tweet. While replying to queries posted by subscribers, EPFO said that the process is in pipeline and may be shown there very shortly.

"The process is in pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience," EPFO tweeted.

EPF interest rate

The EPFO is likely to credit 8.5 per cent EPF interest soon. The retirement fund regulatory body kept the EPF interest rate unchanged for FY 2020-21.

After the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the EPFO had reduced the PF interest rate in March 2020 to 8.5 per cent.

Once the interest is credited, PF subscribers can check their EPF balance and the status of the interest in four ways. To check EPF balance, subscribers must have their Universal Account Number (UAN) activated.

Here are the ways in which EPF subscribers can check their PF balance

Missed call service

Members will get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to '011-22901406' from their registered mobile number. The call will disconnect after two rings automatically. This service is free of cost. In order to avail this service, the registered member's KYC with the EPFO should be complete.

SMS

User should type EPFOHO and send it to 7738299899. The SMS should be in the format-“EPFOHO UAN". The facility is available in 10 languages. For receiving the message in Hindi, a person will have to type 'EPFOHO UAN HIN' and send it to 7738299899.

EPFO portal

After registering yourself on EPFO Members Portal, you can log in to - https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login# using your UAN and password. This allows you to view your passbook.

Umang app

EPFO members can view their account balance and EPF statement through 'Umang' mobile application. Go to employee centric services and click on view passbook. You can enter your UAN and OTP sent on the registered mobile number to view your balance in Employee Provident Fund.

