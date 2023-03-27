EPFO 2-day board meeting begins today; all eyes on EPF interest rate for FY231 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Though the agenda for the meeting of EPFO's apex decision-making body is unclear, interest rate and higher pension are likely to be discussed in the crucial two-day meeting
The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will meet in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the interest rate for the financial year 2022-23, which is unlikely to go below 8 per cent level.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×