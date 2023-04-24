The e-passbook service facility of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is unavailable for the past few days with many subscribers sharing their ordeal on social media platforms. This is the second time this year, that the e-passbook service facility of the organization went down due to technical errors.

The users complained that they are unable to download their e-passbooks for the past few days and the facilities at both the EPFO website and its Umang application are down.

“Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly," was the prompt response of the Twitter page of EPFO when users tagged it regarding the complaint.

Earlier, in January many users complained about the e-passbook facility not working. The organization responded with assurance to rectify the errors and the facility was resumed after some days.

The e-passbook of the EPFO provides comprehensive information about the transactions made by both the employer and employee in their EPF and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) account. This includes details on monthly contributions made, as well as accumulated interest on those contributions. The passbook also displays the current interest being earned on the total amount collected in the account.

The EPFO is a government-mandated organization that aids the Central Board in managing a mandatory contributory Provident Fund Scheme, Pension Scheme, and Insurance Scheme for workers employed in the organized sector of India.