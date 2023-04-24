EPFO's e-passbook service down for the second time this year1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:34 PM IST
- This is the second time this year, that the e-passbook service facility of EPFO went down due to technical errors
The e-passbook service facility of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is unavailable for the past few days with many subscribers sharing their ordeal on social media platforms. This is the second time this year, that the e-passbook service facility of the organization went down due to technical errors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×