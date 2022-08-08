EPFO's investments value rises to 2.26 lakh cr in ETF during FY22

Between April - June 2022 (Q1FY23), the EPFO has infused ₹12,199.26 crore in ETFs. Meanwhile, during this quarter, the total investment in debt and equity is to the tune of ₹84,477.67 crore.
The notional value of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) investment in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has reached to ₹2,26,919.18 crore against the investment of ₹1,59,299.46 crore as of March 31, 2022. The EPFO's investments have skyrocketed by a breath-taking 265.63% from the investment of FY21. Notably, the statutory body has been investing in ETFs since August 2015.
In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the union minister of state for labour and employment Rameshwar Teli on Monday said that EPFO has invested ₹1,59,299.46 crore in ETFs till March 31, 2022. Also, the notional market value of the EPFO's investment in ETFs stood at ₹2,26,919.18 crore for the same period.
Further, between April - June 2022 (Q1FY23), the EPFO has infused ₹12,199.26 crore in ETFs. Meanwhile, during this quarter, the total investment in debt and equity is to the tune of ₹84,477.67 crore.
There has been a consistent rise in EPFO's investments in ETF. The statutory body had infused ₹43,568.02 crore in ETFs during FY21 which had increased from ₹31,501.09 crore in FY20.
As per the minister, investments in ETFs are based on Nifty 50, Sensex, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), and Bharat 22 indices.
As per a PTI report, initially, EPFO had decided to invest 5% of its investible deposits into stock markets. Later, the proportion was increased to 10% in 2016-17 and 15% in 2017-18 and onwards.
Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav in a written reply to Lok Sabha said EPFO has issued instructions to its field offices to disburse pensions on or before the last working day of the month. Normally, the pension is credited on the last working day of the month. However, at times, due to technical reasons or otherwise, the pension gets credited on days other than the last working day.
Also, Yadav has informed that the government does not plan to downsize the staff strength of the regional offices of EPFO by centralizing many areas of work.
