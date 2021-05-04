E-pharmacies look at bulk vaccine deals

Though the e-pharmacies did not disclose the price at which they would administer the vaccines, they said it would be competitive to what private hospitals are offering. While Fortis Healthcare will charge ₹1,250 per dose of Covaxin with ₹50 as administration cost, Apollo Hospitals will charge ₹1,200 for administering a dose of Covaxin. The hospital will charge ₹800 for administering a dose of Covishield, wherein ₹600 will be the cost of a dose as charged by Serum and ₹200 will be administration charges.