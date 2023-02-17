E-pharmacies under radar; Centre likely to initiate stern action
- Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) served show cause notices to illegal E-Pharmacies selling medicines on the internet
The Central government is likely to take strong action against the misuse of drugs by the E- Pharmacies including their closure, news agency ANI said citing sources. The report said that the e-pharma companies' model is problematic as it can be detrimental to patients' heath.
