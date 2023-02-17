E-pharmacies under radar; Centre likely to initiate stern action

"The All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors (AIOCD) was constantly alarming Central Government that, Drug Acts, Pharmacy Act, and Other drugs related rules/orders, code of ethics, do not permit the sale of medicines on the internet and promotion of drug sales by advertising with discounts and schemes as it can be hazardous to the health of the public," read statement issued by the AIOCD. "In spite of all legitimate appeals, requests, meetings, and Hon'ble High Court orders of Delhi, corporate houses were operating illegally with financial power indulging in Predatory Pricing. More dangerous was, since e-pharmacies started operating online sale of drugs crossing borders of states in the country, the sudden rise has been started in duplicate and spurious drugs," AIOCD further said.