EPIC row: Police complaint filed against Tejashwi Yadav; Giriraj Singh slams RJD leader, Rahul Gandhi

Amid a row over the new draft voter list in Bihar, a complaint has been filed against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, alleging that he holds two Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs).

The complaint was filed by a lawyer, Rajiv Ranjan, who has requested appropriate legal action against Tejashwi.

Last week, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that his EPIC (Electors' Photo Identity Card) number had been “changed”.

He had also raised concerns over his name missing from the electoral roll, questioning how he would contest the upcoming elections.

Following this, the Electoral Registration Officer in Patna on Sunday asked Tejashwi Yadav to provide the details of the EPIC card he mentioned during his press conference, so that the matter can be thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at both the former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission of India amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, accusing them of spreading “lies and confusion”.

The Election Commission, a constitutional body, will pursue legal action against comments made by Tejashwi Yadav, said Giriraj Singh.

“Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav only lie and spread confusion. While lying about SIR (Special Intensive Revision), he lied about his own voter ID. This (ECI) is a Constitutional institution, but they did not spare this either; they criticised it. Someone who considers himself a future CM - if Tejashwi Yadav speaks such petty lies and spreads confusion, then that institution will definitely take the legal route,” the minister said.

Janata Dal United (JDU) also slammed the RJD leader over his allegations against the Election Commission and said that the opposition's narrative has been “destroyed”.

