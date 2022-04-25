Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the idea of ‘‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" is to focus on bridging distances. He said that the day is not far away when the Devi of Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road. PM Modi was addressing a huge gathering on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day in Pali, 17 kms from Jammu.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra said that will go straight to the top of his bucket list of things to do before kicking the bucket.

Sharing an article of the news, Mahindra tweeted, "Yes! 👍🏽👍🏽🙏🏽Please do make that happen as fast as possible. That will go straight to the top of my bucket list of things to do before kicking the bucket: an epic road trip from Kanyakumari to Vaishno Devi!

PM Modi asserted that the government’s aim is to provide “all-weather connectivity" to Jammu and Kashmir.

“When I speak about 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', our focus is on connectivity and bridging distances. Our aim is to provide all-weather connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir. The day is not far away when the Devi of Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road," Modi said on Sunday.

“Distances, whether of hearts, languages, customs or of resources, their elimination is our very big priority today," he said.

The prime minister emphasised on the role of panchayats in the development of the country.

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several projects worth around ₹20,000 crore for the Union territory.