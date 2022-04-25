‘Epic': What Anand Mahindra said on road trip from Kanyakumari to Vaishno Devi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the idea of ‘‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" is to focus on bridging distances. He said that the day is not far away when the Devi of Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road. PM Modi was addressing a huge gathering on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day in Pali, 17 kms from Jammu.

