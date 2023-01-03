External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has made a verbal attack against Pakistan in an interview with a popular Austrian TV show in Vienna. Jaishankar called Pakistan "epicenter of terrorism" during the meeting. The union minister added, "I could use much harsher words than epicentre. Considering what has been happening to us, epicenter is a very diplomatic world as this is a country which attacked our Parliament some years ago".

Jaishankar who is in Vienna on the second leg of his two-nation tour had on Monday during a joint press briefing with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, said that the impacts of cross-border terrorism cannot be limited within a region, especially when they are deeply linked to the drugs and illegal weapons trade, as well as other forms of international crime.

During the interview, the foreign minister said how Pakistan attacked Mumbai and sends terrorists through borders. "If terrorist camps operate in broad daylight with recruitment & financing, can you really tell me that Pakistan doesn't know this? Especially, they are being trained in military-level, combat tactics," Dr Jaishankar added.

In yesterday's interview with Austria's ZIB2 podcast, a daily news magazine of ORF television, when he was asked about the "not very diplomatic" term for Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "Because you are a diplomat, doesn't mean you are untruthful. I could use much harsher words than epicentre, so believe me, considering what has been happening to us, I think epicentre is a very diplomatic word," said Jaishankar.

The foreign minister also hit out at the European countries for not condemning Pakistan. "When we speak about judgments and principles, why don't I hear sharp European condemnation of these practices that have been going on for decades?" he said.

When asked about the possibility of war in the future between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar said that the "world should be more concerned about terrorism."

"The world has to be concerned that terrorism is going on and it looks away, often feels it is not their problem because it's happening to some other countries. I think the world needs to be concerned about how sincerely and strongly it takes up the challenge of terrorism," said Jaishankar.

He also hit out at the anchor for defending and "giving a free pass to Pakistan" on the issue of terrorism.

"We all need to be concerned about terrorism. If you pose it the way you do, it's like giving a free pass to terrorism, you know, let's worry about the next consequence of it. I am worried about terrorism," added Jaishankar.