Epicentre of terrorism located close to India: EAM Jaishankar's dig at Pakistan2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 11:59 AM IST
- Foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar also hit out at the European countries for not condemning Pakistan
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has made a verbal attack against Pakistan in an interview with a popular Austrian TV show in Vienna. Jaishankar called Pakistan "epicenter of terrorism" during the meeting. The union minister added, "I could use much harsher words than epicentre. Considering what has been happening to us, epicenter is a very diplomatic world as this is a country which attacked our Parliament some years ago".