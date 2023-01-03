Epicentre of terrorism located close to India: EAM Jaishankar's dig at Pakistan

In yesterday's interview with Austria's ZIB2 podcast, a daily news magazine of ORF television, when he was asked about the "not very diplomatic" term for Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "Because you are a diplomat, doesn't mean you are untruthful. I could use much harsher words than epicentre, so believe me, considering what has been happening to us, I think epicentre is a very diplomatic word," said Jaishankar.