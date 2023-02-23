EPS vs OPS: Supreme Court upholds Madras HC order, allows E Palaniswami to continue as general secretary of AIADMK
- Supreme Court rejected O Panneerselvam's (OPS) plea challenging Madras High Court division bench decisionA bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12
The Supreme Court today upheld the order of the Madras High Court which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK. Supreme Court rejected O Panneerselvam's (OPS) plea challenging Madras High Court division bench decisionA bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12
