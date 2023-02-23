The Supreme Court today upheld the order of the Madras High Court which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK. Supreme Court rejected O Panneerselvam's (OPS) plea challenging Madras High Court division bench decisionA bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy had reserved judgment on the matter on January 12

The top court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam. The judgement came on batch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.

“The plea filed by OPS dismissed. Supreme Court affirmed the order passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court on September 2," said Balaji Srinivasan, Lawyer of EPS faction on SC allowing EPS to continue as AIADMK Interim General Secretary.

Meanwhile, supporters of EPS faction celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai as Supreme Court allowed EPS to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. elebrations broke out at the AIADMK headquarters here on Thursday soon after the Supreme Court allowed K Palaniswami to continue as interim general secretary of AIADMK.

The July 11, 2022 party general council elected K Palaniswami as its single leader, while expelling his rival O Panneerselvam and some of his aides.