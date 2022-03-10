Men still feel pressure to earn more than their partners and play the role of the breadwinner, in spite of women making advances in their careers and professional lives in India. Half (50%) state that men are expected to earn more money, while only one in four people (26%) think women should do so. More than one in four (28%) people surveyed state it’s important that women are expected to avoid appearing too keen, clingy, attached or desperate. Amidst all these expectations, it’s no surprise that more than one in three (39%) women have changed their behaviour to make someone feel more powerful or comfortable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}