Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes FD rates, to offer over 8% on select tenure

Further adding, he said, "As a matter of fact, locking money for a determined period through lump-sum or recurring deposits also ensures meeting certain goals in life. Besides, to boost the saving drive amongst senior citizens in India, Equitas offers an additional 0.5 percent on their Fixed Deposit and Recurring Deposit which enhances capital creation and suits their requirement of investment at the same time. We look forward to our customers joining the transformational journey of our Beyond Banking philosophy for achieving better growth of the society together."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}