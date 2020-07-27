Equities rally on optimism even as economies slump

The contraction across globe is due to the extent of disruption of economic activity that has taken place during the first half of the current year. With several countries enforcing curbs and implementing social distancing measures, supply chains got disrupted, and economic activity came to a halt. This has pushed several companies to file for bankruptcy even as governments announce measures to contain the economic fallout of the pandemic. The extent of uncertainty has resulted in many firms opting to shut shop than continue operations even as lockdown restrictions are being lifted.