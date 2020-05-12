MUMBAI: Ravi Kapoor, head - banking, capital markets and advisory at Citi India, in an interaction with Mint, spoke about the impact of covid-19 on fundraising outlook for Indian companies, how stressed balance sheets due to the lockdown will drive consolidation, rise in demand for growth capital and if Indian companies can still access the dollar bond markets, which in 2019 saw massive fundraising worth $21 billion.

Edited excerpts below:

Q: Is equity capital available for Indian companies at this time? What are the sources of equity capital that companies can tap into?

Kapoor: Despite the current volatility and correction in markets, equity capital is available for Indian companies where business models and investment theses are still intact. Investors are supportive of providing equity to companies if they are convinced about the growth story, competitive advantage, need and size of the capital raise and price at which equity is offered. Markets will reward companies which plan to raise growth capital, correct their capital structure, reduce leverage, prevent their rating downgrade and arrange liquidity sooner than later. I believe all pools of capital - FPIs, DIIs, financial sponsors, SWFs, Retail and HNIs - are available, if offered at the right price.

Q: Will this year be a washout for equity capital markets (ECM) deals such as IPOs and QIPs?

Kapoor: It may not be a washout year for ECM deals. Once markets stabilize, there would be a surge in capital raisings. Global liquidity will start coming into the market, once foreign investors are in risk-on mode. Capital raising formats may change though and companies may use rights issues and follow-on public offer (FPO) vs QIPs, which was the most preferred option before the market correction started. Investors will also welcome and subscribe to yield products like InvITs and REITs, if they are from high quality sponsors and underlying assets have stable and predictive cash flows. IPOs will, however, take a back seat for some time, given those are long cycle products and get investors' attention in stable market conditions.

Q. With the economic impact of covid-19 expected to break many balance sheets, do you see a major trend of consolidation this fiscal?

Kapoor: There will be a consolidation trend for stressed balance sheets. Acquirers will be across domestic strategic with strong balance sheets and select PEs. Inbound from overseas strategic may take some time given home country issues and their preference may be for partnerships with local businesses rather than outright control acquisitions. At present, the focus for most financial sponsors is to preserve cash and correct cost structures in their portfolio companies. After a few months, combination of substantial dry powder with financial sponsors and leveraged promoters will drive deal activity at attractive valuations.

Q: Financial services has been a major area of investment/fundraising. While it seems that banks will be able to raise capital, what is the outlook for investments in NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs?

Kapoor: Capital raising across NBFCs was not so easy post the IL&FS crisis, which worsened with the covid-19 crisis. To my mind, high quality NBFCs will still get to raise capital from investors (both capital market and PE). However smaller NBFCs and the ones which are not supported by large conglomerates may find it difficult to access capital markets. They may have to access alternate pools of capital, structured products, defensive formats like rights issue and innovative financing solutions for raising capital from sponsors, existing PEs and credit funds.

Q: India Inc. raised tons of capital through the dollar bond route last year. Is that market still open for Indian companies?

Kapoor: Last year was indeed a busy year for India Inc. which raised about $21 billion through G3 bond issuances (bonds denominated in US dollars, yen and the euro). The trend continued in the first two months of the current year, where Indian corporates raised $7.5 billion. Post covid-19, bond spreads of almost all Indian issuers have widened significantly and hence accessing G3 or high-yield bond markets has become difficult. Over the last 60 days, while some of the losses have been retraced, spreads continue to be at elevated levels. As seen in the broader APAC bond market, we believe that bond markets will be open for high quality investment grade names from India and provide capital once credit spreads further tighten. Quasi sovereign and PSU names will also be able to issue bonds, should they wish to access markets around the prevailing spreads. For high yield issuers, it will take a little longer for markets to be open.

