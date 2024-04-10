Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 14:42:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.65 -0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 364.05 0.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,537.95 -0.69%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,819.85 2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 478.50 0.57%
Business News/ News / India/  Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 22,633 crore in March: AMFI Data
BackBack
MintGenie

Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹22,633 crore in March: AMFI Data

Deepika Chelani

Equity mutual fund inflows fell 16% to ₹22,633 crore in March 2024.

Equity mutual fund inflows fall in March 2024: AMFI data Premium
Equity mutual fund inflows fall in March 2024: AMFI data

In March, inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds witnessed a 16 percent decline, amounting to 22,633 crore, as per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) on April 10th.

Small-cap funds experienced an outflow of 94.17 crore. Throughout FY24, this category saw total inflows amounting to 40,188.56 crore.

Net inflows into mid-cap funds decreased by 44 percent to 1,018 crore compared to investments of 1,808.18 crore in February.

Conversely, there was a reversal of flows into large-cap funds, with inflows into the category surging by 131 percent to 2,128 crore in March, according to the most recent AMFI data. 

More to come...

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deepika Chelani
A business media enthusiast. She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App