Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹22,633 crore in March: AMFI Data
In March, inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds witnessed a 16 percent decline, amounting to ₹22,633 crore, as per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) on April 10th.
Small-cap funds experienced an outflow of ₹94.17 crore. Throughout FY24, this category saw total inflows amounting to ₹40,188.56 crore.
Net inflows into mid-cap funds decreased by 44 percent to ₹1,018 crore compared to investments of ₹1,808.18 crore in February.