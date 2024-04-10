Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 22,633 crore in March: AMFI Data
MintGenie

Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹22,633 crore in March: AMFI Data

Deepika Chelani

Equity mutual fund inflows fell 16% to 22,633 crore in March 2024.

Equity mutual fund inflows fall in March 2024: AMFI data

In March, inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds witnessed a 16 percent decline, amounting to 22,633 crore, as per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) on April 10th.Small-cap funds experienced an outflow of 94.17 crore. Throughout FY24, this category saw total inflows amounting to 40,188.56 crore.Net inflows into mid-cap funds decreased by 44 percent to 1,018 crore compared to investments of 1,808.18 crore in February.

Conversely, there was a reversal of flows into large-cap funds, with inflows into the category surging by 131 percent to 2,128 crore in March, according to the most recent AMFI data. More to come...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

A business media enthusiast. She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint.
