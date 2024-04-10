Equity mutual fund inflows fall to ₹22,633 crore in March: AMFI Data

In March, inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds witnessed a 16 percent decline, amounting to ₹22,633 crore, as per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) on April 10th.Small-cap funds experienced an outflow of ₹94.17 crore. Throughout FY24, this category saw total inflows amounting to ₹40,188.56 crore.Net inflows into mid-cap funds decreased by 44 percent to ₹1,018 crore compared to investments of ₹1,808.18 crore in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Conversely, there was a reversal of flows into large-cap funds, with inflows into the category surging by 131 percent to ₹2,128 crore in March, according to the most recent AMFI data. More to come...

