‘Actions have consequences’: Jaishankar says ‘era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan over’

EAM S Jaishankar recently reiterated India's stance on its relations with Pakistan and mentioned that India will react whether events are negative or positive

Livemint
Updated30 Aug 2024, 12:56 PM IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar(AP )

Signifying the end of India's passive diplomacy with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the “era of uninterrupted dialogue” between Delhi and Islamabad is over. Commenting on the abrogation of Article 370, an issue Pakistan keeps raking up on international platforms, Jaishankar said, “So far as J&K is concerned, Article 370 is done.”

Also Read | Pakistan formally invites PM Narendra Modi to attend SCO meeting in Islamabad

“The era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences. So far as J&K is concerned, Article 370 is done,” S Jaishaankar said, responding to another question during a book launch event in Delhi on Friday.

Shedding light on what kind of relationship India can contemplate with Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "We are not passive, and whether events take a positive or a negative direction, either way, we will react.”

S Jaishankar's remark on India-Pakistan relations re-emphasises India's zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism. In May this year, S Jaishankar underlined that the people of India made a clear decision in 2024 that they will not accept terrorism.

Also Read | India defends crude oil trade with Russia, cites global market stability

“If they wind down this industry they have created, then people will treat them as normal neighbours. If they make this their core competence, that will define their image. We have been straight with them. They have to make up their mind," S Jaishankar said at the annual general meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Delhi in May this year.

He also blamed the previous Imran Khan government, which took many steps to downgrade relations and warned of similar repercussions of such issues in future.

Also Read | ‘Deep desire to work together’: Jaishankar in Maldives, to meet Prez Muizzu

“Part of the problem is that after 2019, the Imran Khan government took a number of steps that downgraded relations. We did not do, they did. Our messaging is very clear,” S Jaishankar said.

India-Pakistan relations

India and Pakistan continue to share troubled ties with Pakistan since Independence. The relationship between the neighbouring countries worsened over the years amid terror attack cases and cross-border violence and terrorism. The rivalry is also a major roadblock in regional cooperation in South Asia.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Actions have consequences’: Jaishankar says ‘era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan over’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.60
    01:03 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    1.6 (1.05%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    251.65
    01:03 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    1.7 (0.68%)

    Bandhan Bank

    198.10
    01:02 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    4.1 (2.11%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    360.30
    01:03 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    3.85 (1.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    474.00
    12:51 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    34.95 (7.96%)

    Praj Industries

    775.95
    12:52 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    46.7 (6.4%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars

    50.22
    12:52 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    2.84 (5.99%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    677.75
    12:52 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    36.95 (5.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue