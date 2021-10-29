OPEN APP
Home >News >India >E-rickshaw services begin at Noida Electronic City metro station
Listen to this article

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has inaugurated a fleet of e-rickshaws that will offer last-mile connectivity to passenger alighting at the Noida Electronic City metro station.

A good number of women drivers will be appointed to run these e-rickshaws, DMRC announced after launching the e-rickshaws on Friday.

“In another step towards last-mile connectivity, Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC inaugurated a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws in partnership with ETO. It will cover the localities of Noida Electronic City Metro Station from 6 AM to 11 PM," the DMRC tweeted.

“The e-rickshaws ensure a cleaner & greener last-mile connectivity solution. An increasing fleet of women drivers ensure a safe & healthy work environment for them. Let's go green!," it said in another tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout