Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has inaugurated a fleet of e-rickshaws that will offer last-mile connectivity to passenger alighting at the Noida Electronic City metro station.

A good number of women drivers will be appointed to run these e-rickshaws, DMRC announced after launching the e-rickshaws on Friday.

“In another step towards last-mile connectivity, Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC inaugurated a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws in partnership with ETO. It will cover the localities of Noida Electronic City Metro Station from 6 AM to 11 PM," the DMRC tweeted.

“The e-rickshaws ensure a cleaner & greener last-mile connectivity solution. An increasing fleet of women drivers ensure a safe & healthy work environment for them. Let's go green!," it said in another tweet.

Let's go green! pic.twitter.com/HrZD4Lee7I — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 29, 2021

