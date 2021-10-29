E-rickshaw services begin at Noida Electronic City metro station

E-rickshaw services begin at Noida Electronic City metro station1 min read . 02:52 PM IST
DMRC inaugurated a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws in partnership with ETO, which will cover the localities around Noida Electronic City metro station
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has inaugurated a fleet of e-rickshaws that will offer last-mile connectivity to passenger alighting at the Noida Electronic City metro station.
A good number of women drivers will be appointed to run these e-rickshaws, DMRC announced after launching the e-rickshaws on Friday.
“In another step towards last-mile connectivity, Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC inaugurated a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws in partnership with ETO. It will cover the localities of Noida Electronic City Metro Station from 6 AM to 11 PM," the DMRC tweeted.
“The e-rickshaws ensure a cleaner & greener last-mile connectivity solution. An increasing fleet of women drivers ensure a safe & healthy work environment for them. Let's go green!," it said in another tweet.
