Erode East bypoll: BJP to support candidate nominated by AIADMK's K Palaniswami

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2023, 11:17 PM IST Livemint
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai along with BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi meets AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam at his residence, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service)Premium
  • Tamil Nadu BJP State chief K Annamalai said the party has appealed to both the AIADMK leaders to face the election as one solid force and defeat the DMK-backed Congress candidate.

For the upcoming 27 February bypoll to the Erode east Assembly constituency, the BJP is keen on supporting the candidate nominated by AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami, and it has asked the O Panneerselvam faction to support its decision.

"We have urged Panneerselvam to support Palaniswami's candidate (K S Thennarasu, former MLA) and work together to retain the AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol and contest," Annamalai said.

The party denied of interfering in the internal affairs of the AIADMK and wants its ally to remain united and strong to defeat the DMK-led combine, he said, adding, the saffron party did not want to contest the bypoll. "We want our ally to remain strong... we don't want to grow at the cost of somebody's weakness," Annamalai said.

Panneerselvam indicated that he would support the move but laid down certain conditions, he said without divulging them. "I hope the two factions would sort out the differences soon," Annamalai said.

With PTI inputs.

 

