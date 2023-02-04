Erode East bypoll: BJP to support candidate nominated by AIADMK's K Palaniswami
- Tamil Nadu BJP State chief K Annamalai said the party has appealed to both the AIADMK leaders to face the election as one solid force and defeat the DMK-backed Congress candidate.
For the upcoming 27 February bypoll to the Erode east Assembly constituency, the BJP is keen on supporting the candidate nominated by AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami, and it has asked the O Panneerselvam faction to support its decision.
