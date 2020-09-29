Erosion in middle-class income to impact consumer goods companies: Euromonitor

NEW DELHI: India’s lockdown and the long-term effects of the covid-19 pandemic will severely hurt India’s middle-income households that are expected to see a significant decline in spends, research firm Euromonitor International said in a report released on Tuesday.

Analysts at Euromonitor said households that fall in the social economic class (SEC), classification of C and D, forming 58% of India’s households, are expected to see a 20% year-on-year decline in consumer spending as an impact of the pandemic and the subsequent job and income losses. Households in this socio-economic group account for 70% of total consumer spending as of 2020. Euromonitor defines SEC D and C in India as those with annual household incomes ranging from $5,000 ( ₹3,68,734) and $45,000 (over ₹33,00,000).

These consumers have so far prioritized spends towards foods and non-alcoholic beverages along with health goods and medical services.

“The share of wallet of middle-income households in the form of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which were decreasing prior to pandemic has now gained share in 2020, clearly highlighting the fact that consumers are prioritizing purchases of essential products. Similarly, we can also see that the share of wallet of health goods and medical services is also on the rise," Vishnu Vardhan, consultant, Euromonitor International said.

Spends on transportation along with miscellaneous goods and services, which typically include categories like personal accessories, jewellery, financial services etc., are on a decline.

India’s strict lockdown along with the ongoing surge in cases of covid-19—that have crossed the six million mark—have severely impacted middle-income households. These households are likely to feel the long-term brunt of the pandemic as global ratings agencies have already forecast a severe contraction in India's economy in FY21. Between April and August, 21 million salaried employees lost their jobs, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said earlier this month.

This, according to Euromonitor, will prompt middle-income consumers to cut back on all discretionary spending, impacting categories such as clothing, footwear, travel, jewellery etc.

Some are even scrimping on essentials now, downtrading and buying into more affordable brands apart from buying private labels that are typically priced lower than regular packs of soaps, shampoos, detergents and cleaners. Shoppers are also sticking to goods they need than indulging in mindless buying.

Euromonitor also expects the pandemic to have long-term repercussions on a household's propensity to scale up across income ladders.

Due to the impact, the pace at which consumers will move the income ladder will now be slower. New members of the middle-income class are at risk of falling back into poverty. This will turn consumers less experimental and more purpose driven when it comes to product purchases, said Vardhan.

Even as the pandemic brings somber news for India’s consumer goods companies, Euromonitor said that some categories have seen disproportionate spends including health, hygiene and immunity building foods. Nielsen reported over 1,890 new launches in the health and hygiene space between March and August.

Consumers, stuck at home, have also helped lift sales of appliances such as small kitchen appliances, pricey dishwashers, washing machines and laptops. This, along with a surge in demand for home furniture as consumers spend more time at home, reflects a shift in consumer spends.

“Appliances companies will need to focus on categories which have a clear purpose to witness growth in these unprecedented times," said Vardhan. In fact, consumers are ready to invest in certain big-ticket purchases where they find long-term benefits, he said.

