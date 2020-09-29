Erosion in middle-class income to impact consumer goods companies: Euromonitor

Analysts at Euromonitor said households that fall in the social economic class (SEC), classification of C and D, forming 58% of India’s households, are expected to see a 20% year-on-year decline in consumer spending as an impact of the pandemic and the subsequent job and income losses. Households in this socio-economic group account for 70% of total consumer spending as of 2020. Euromonitor defines SEC D and C in India as those with annual household incomes ranging from $5,000 ( ₹3,68,734) and $45,000 (over ₹33,00,000).