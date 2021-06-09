If you have received your vaccination certificate but see an error on it, you will now be able to correct it through the CoWin portal .

To make the process seamless, a special feature called 'Raise an Issue' has been added to CoWin platform, said the Union health ministry.

Users can log in to make corrections to their name, year of birth and gender on the Covid vaccination certificates, if there are inadvertent errors. For this, users will have to visit www.cowin.gov.in and 'Raise an Issue'.

"New citizen-friendly feature on CoWin. Now correct the errors in the vaccination certificate yourself," tweeted Vikash Sheel, additional secretary at the Ministry of health and family welfare.

How to rectify errors?

Step 1. Go to www.cowin.gov.in

Step 2. Sign in by entering your 10-digit mobile number

Step 3. Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your phone

Step 4. Click on Verify & Proceed

Step 5. Go to Account Details

Step 6. If you are vaccinated, you will see a "Raise an Issue" button. Click on it

View Full Image CoWin portal

Step 7. The portal will ask you "What is the issue?" Under "Correction in certificate", click on the error that you need to get corrected

View Full Image CoWIN portal

After this, a user can update their information. They will be able to get an error-free certificate after verification of details.

However, the certificate can only be edited once.

The CoWin vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and helps in the access of several other premises.

Status of vaccination

Earlier, the government had also allowed people who are vaccinated to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.

Those who have got a single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with the Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

A 'Blue Shield' with a double tick will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWin portal.

Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWin registration.

