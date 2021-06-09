This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Users can log in to make corrections to their name, year of birth and gender on the Covid vaccination certificates, if there are inadvertent errors. For this, users will have to visit www.cowin.gov.in and 'Raise an Issue'.
"New citizen-friendly feature on CoWin. Now correct the errors in the vaccination certificate yourself," tweeted Vikash Sheel, additional secretary at the Ministry of health and family welfare.
Step 6. If you are vaccinated, you will see a "Raise an Issue" button. Click on it
Step 7. The portal will ask you "What is the issue?" Under "Correction in certificate", click on the error that you need to get corrected
After this, a user can update their information. They will be able to get an error-free certificate after verification of details.
However, the certificate can only be edited once.
The CoWin vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and helps in the access of several other premises.
Status of vaccination
Earlier, the government had also allowed people who are vaccinated to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.
Those who have got a single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with the Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.
A 'Blue Shield' with a double tick will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWin portal.
Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWin registration.
