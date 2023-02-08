E-Rupee pilot project: RBI to add 5 more banks in 9 cities. Details here
The E-Rupee pilot project will be joined by five more banks in additional nine cities, informed the RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar on Wednesday
To ensure a slow and steady adoption of e-rupee, the Reserve Bank of India, on Wednesday, announced to include five more banks in additional nine cities in the pilot project on the central bank digital currency(CBDC).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×