eSanjeevani completes 12 million telemedicine consultations

NEW DELHI : The government’s national telemedicine service (NTS)—eSanjeevani—on Tuesday completed 12 million consultations, with Andhra Pradesh, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, leading the adoption.

Currently the NTS run by ministry of health and family welfare is serving about 90,000 patients a day across the country signalling wide adoption by patients, doctors, and specialists across the country, the government said.

The 10 states leading in terms of adoption of eSanjeevani are Andhra Pradesh (3,704,258), Karnataka (2,257,994), Tamil Nadu (1,562,156), Uttar Pradesh (1,328,889), Gujarat (460,326), Madhya Pradesh (428,544), Bihar (404,345), Maharashtra (378,912), West Bengal (274,344), and Kerala (260,654), the government said.

It is an indigenous telemedicine technology developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Mohali. The C-DAC team in Mohali is providing end-to-end services. Considering the usefulness of telemedicine and in planning for the unforeseen event of outbreak of another wave of covid-19 infections, the initiative of the ministry of health and family welfare is being augmented further to enable 500,000 consultations per day.

eSanjeevani is operational through two mode, namely eSanjeevani AB-HWC (doctor to doctor telemedicine platform) that is based on hub and spoke model and eSanjeevaniOPD (patient to doctor telemedicine platform) which provides outpatient services to citizens in the confines of their homes. eSanjeevani AB-HWC has completed around 6,700,000 consultations. It is being implemented at health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. It was rolled out in November 2019. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to roll out eSanjeevaniAB-HWC services. Since its rollout, over 2,000 hubs and around 28,000 spokes have been set up in various states, the government said.

eSanjeevani OPD is a telemedicine variant for citizens to seek non-covid-19 and covid-19 related outpatient health services. It was rolled out on 13 April 2020 during the first lockdown in the country when all the OPDs were closed. So far, over 5,100,000 patients have been served through eSanjeevaniOPD, which hosts more than 430 online OPDs that include general OPDs and specialty OPDs.

Premier tertiary level medical institutions such as AIIMS in Bathinda (Punjab), Bibinagar (Telangana), Kalyani (West Bengal), Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), King George Medical College, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), etc., are also providing outpatient health services through eSanjeevaniOPD.

“eSanjeevani is plugging the digital health divide that exists in urban and rural India. It is addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists at ground level, while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary level hospitals. In line with the National Digital Health Mission, this digital initiative is also boosting digital health ecosystem in the country," the Union health ministry said in a statement.

With covid-19 cases continuing to rise, more and more people are turning towards telemedicine facilities. India reported over 26,115 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 251 deaths. The active caseload is currently 309,575. Active cases currently constitute 0.92% of the country's total positive cases, the government data showed. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.85%, with 555 million cumulative covid-19 tests so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.