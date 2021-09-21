eSanjeevani completes 12 million telemedicine consultations

eSanjeevani is operational through two mode, namely eSanjeevani AB-HWC (doctor to doctor telemedicine platform) that is based on hub and spoke model and eSanjeevaniOPD (patient to doctor telemedicine platform) which provides outpatient services to citizens in the confines of their homes. eSanjeevani AB-HWC has completed around 6,700,000 consultations. It is being implemented at health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. It was rolled out in November 2019. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to roll out eSanjeevaniAB-HWC services. Since its rollout, over 2,000 hubs and around 28,000 spokes have been set up in various states, the government said.

