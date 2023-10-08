News
Escalation of Israel-Hamas war could hit corridor plans
SummaryWhile most countries have condemned the Hamas attack, some like Iran have welcomed it
NEW DELHI : Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas in response to attacks on its territory may cloud New Delhi’s ambitious plans to build an India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor (IMEEC), Indian exporters and trade experts said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more