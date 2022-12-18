Escape 'intellectual assassination', shift to Koo: Aprameya Radhakrishna amid Twitter chaos3 min read . 03:51 PM IST
- Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna added that the platform will continue to not charge users for verification badge.
Amid reports of charges put on by Twitter and recent controversies in the microblogging site, the Made-in-India rival of Twitter – Koo – has offered to migrate all historic tweets of any Twitter user willing to shift to its platform, said co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna on 18 December.
Amid reports of charges put on by Twitter and recent controversies in the microblogging site, the Made-in-India rival of Twitter – Koo – has offered to migrate all historic tweets of any Twitter user willing to shift to its platform, said co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna on 18 December.
Radhakrishna added that Koo will continue to not charge users for verification badge.
Radhakrishna added that Koo will continue to not charge users for verification badge.
Koo already crossed 50 million downloads and is now flying into the rival's nest. To woo Twitter users, the platform in its campaign is offering self-verification and a free-of-cost yellow verification tag for eminent persons.
Koo already crossed 50 million downloads and is now flying into the rival's nest. To woo Twitter users, the platform in its campaign is offering self-verification and a free-of-cost yellow verification tag for eminent persons.
Now, Koo is offering to to migrate any tweet, excluding replies, likes or resharing of someone else's tweet, to Koo to escape "intellectual assassination" resulting from Twitter account suspension, he said.
Now, Koo is offering to to migrate any tweet, excluding replies, likes or resharing of someone else's tweet, to Koo to escape "intellectual assassination" resulting from Twitter account suspension, he said.
"A lot has happened in the 45 odd days since the world's town square became one man's megaphone," news agency PTI quoted Radhakrishna as saying.
"A lot has happened in the 45 odd days since the world's town square became one man's megaphone," news agency PTI quoted Radhakrishna as saying.
Recently, Musk's decision to suspend accounts of several prominent journalists, including reporters from The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Post, and the subsequent reinstation has sparked a debate.
Recently, Musk's decision to suspend accounts of several prominent journalists, including reporters from The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Post, and the subsequent reinstation has sparked a debate.
"If you are someone who speaks their mind and engages with others in discussion and debate - a suspension essentially means that you lose access to years of creativity, ideas, connections and insights," he said.
"If you are someone who speaks their mind and engages with others in discussion and debate - a suspension essentially means that you lose access to years of creativity, ideas, connections and insights," he said.
Devising a simple and elegant solution to escape this 'blackhole', Radhakrishna said, "Just migrate to Koo!" "Within the settings, a simple and elegant button allows you to migrate all your Tweets to Koo."
Devising a simple and elegant solution to escape this 'blackhole', Radhakrishna said, "Just migrate to Koo!" "Within the settings, a simple and elegant button allows you to migrate all your Tweets to Koo."
"Just click on the migrate button, follow the simple on screen instructions and all your tweets are ported to your Koo account seamlessly," he added.
"Just click on the migrate button, follow the simple on screen instructions and all your tweets are ported to your Koo account seamlessly," he added.
Though all historic original tweets will get migrated to Koo, followers of the migrating Twitter user will not get migrated unless they also shift to Koo.
Though all historic original tweets will get migrated to Koo, followers of the migrating Twitter user will not get migrated unless they also shift to Koo.
Commenting on Musk's policies for Twitter, Radhakrishna said, "It is unimaginable that in this day and age, one man has the ability to wipe out your digital existence and remove all traces of your creativity. History and creativity cannot be held hostage to a $44 billion, billionaire's toy."
Commenting on Musk's policies for Twitter, Radhakrishna said, "It is unimaginable that in this day and age, one man has the ability to wipe out your digital existence and remove all traces of your creativity. History and creativity cannot be held hostage to a $44 billion, billionaire's toy."
Earlier Radhakrishna started Koo – a language-focused microblogging platform – in early 2020.
Earlier Radhakrishna started Koo – a language-focused microblogging platform – in early 2020.
Apart from this, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka too emphasized that his microblogging platform is the best alternative to Twitter.
Apart from this, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka too emphasized that his microblogging platform is the best alternative to Twitter.
"I've said this before. We run Koo and the journalists should just migrate. Migrate tools are available. Koo is the best alternative to Twitter. This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us."
"I've said this before. We run Koo and the journalists should just migrate. Migrate tools are available. Koo is the best alternative to Twitter. This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us."
Questioning the rationale behind the suspension of accounts of journalists, he said, " “This isn't democracy. This is a strong need to exercise power & control. And shouldn't be allowed. We need to speak up!" Twitter also is blocking users from tweeting links to some servers of Mastodon - another major competitor to Twitter.
Questioning the rationale behind the suspension of accounts of journalists, he said, " “This isn't democracy. This is a strong need to exercise power & control. And shouldn't be allowed. We need to speak up!" Twitter also is blocking users from tweeting links to some servers of Mastodon - another major competitor to Twitter.
"Not allowing mastodon links saying it's unsafe. - Banning Koo's eminence handle. I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?" Bidawatka wrote.
"Not allowing mastodon links saying it's unsafe. - Banning Koo's eminence handle. I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need?" Bidawatka wrote.
He tweeted, "We've never created policies out of thin air. Everything is user focused and transparent. It's the most inclusive platform. It's time to take action instead of just discussing."
He tweeted, "We've never created policies out of thin air. Everything is user focused and transparent. It's the most inclusive platform. It's time to take action instead of just discussing."
Also, Bidawatka in a series of tweets, questioned the rationale behind suspending the @kooeminence account.
Also, Bidawatka in a series of tweets, questioned the rationale behind suspending the @kooeminence account.
"Posting publicly available info isn't doxxing. Why shoot the messenger? Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn't doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn't plagiarism," the Koo co-founder said.
"Posting publicly available info isn't doxxing. Why shoot the messenger? Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn't doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn't plagiarism," the Koo co-founder said.
"And guess what! Suddenly. Almost suddenly #ElonIsDestroyingTwitter has been removed from the trending section. Twitter is a publisher. Not a platform anymore!" he added.
"And guess what! Suddenly. Almost suddenly #ElonIsDestroyingTwitter has been removed from the trending section. Twitter is a publisher. Not a platform anymore!" he added.
Following the takeover of Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal in October, Elon Musk has sacked its employees, overhauled its moderation policies, put a price for account verification, and restored previously banned accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump.
Following the takeover of Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal in October, Elon Musk has sacked its employees, overhauled its moderation policies, put a price for account verification, and restored previously banned accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.