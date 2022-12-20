‘Escaped miraculously’: Haryana Minister Anil Vij after his Mercedes breaks down1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
- ‘Escaped miraculously’: Haryana Minister Anil Vij after his Mercedes broke into two pieces
Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had a narrow escape on Monday when the shock absorber of his car broke into two pieces while he was travelling on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) expressway.
The minister took to Twitter and posted, "Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road."
Details awaited.
