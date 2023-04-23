Escaped Namibian cheetah 'Oban' brought back to Kuno National Park1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:27 AM IST
- 'Oban' - one of the male Namibian cheetahs, who ran away from the Kuno National Park and was heading towards the Uttar Pradesh border, was rescued and brought back, informed the forest officials.
