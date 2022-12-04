E-scooter firms roll out exchange offers, buybacks

“The rationale behind this timing is that after any festive month there is traditionally a dip in the automotive cycle. We’ve put up a new factory and increased production, at this point we are also expanding experience centres -- every month we are opening 10-12 experience centres. There is an operational side to converting underlying demand. We are making sure we are pushing the system to capacity on the manufacturing side, and now we are applying the same philosophy to the business side too - as we are opening more outlets, we are ensuring that industry numbers slowing down don’t slow down our momentum. Come January, we will likely yank the schemes off. The offers are conceptualized as a response to the industry dip", Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, told Mint.

