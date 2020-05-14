Escorts Q4FY20 profit rises 10% yoy, revenue declines

MUMBAI: Tractor manufacturer Escorts Ltd reported a 10% growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs128 crore for the March quarter, even as the company suffered a 16% year-on-year (yoy) decline in its revenue from operations to ₹1,386 crore.

Escorts’ consolidated financials showed that the firm managed to reduce its total expenses by more than 17% yoy in January-March due to unsold inventory of finished goods and stock-in-trade. This added up to the company’s margins.

Its total expenses reduced to ₹1,235 crore in the March quarter from ₹1,494 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s Q4FY20 tractor sales volumes were down 20% yoy at 20,108 units. Its domestic tractor sales were at 19,122 units, down 21% yoy. Escorts exported 986 tractors in the March quarter, as against 1,025 units in the year-ago period.

For fiscal 2020, the Faridabad-based company’s revenue from operations were at ₹5,810 crore, down 7% yoy. Agri machinery products added 77% of the total annual revenues, at ₹4,472 crore.

The company had reported an 11% yoy decline in its annual tractor sales, which were at 86,018 units including export of 3,766 units in FY20. The firms holds 11.6% share in the domestic tractor market.

Net profit for the previous fiscal was at ₹472 crore, as against ₹479 crore in FY19. The company’s cashnand cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020, stood at ₹169 crore.

“This quarter reflects the impact but we are preparing ourselves to set new norms through reinventing, innovating and digitising our ways to engage and connect stakeholders for the business operations ahead even as the uncertainty of affairs still exist," said Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director (MD), at Escorts Ltd, adding that revival will depend on the government policies.

“Good harvest, increased procurement by respective governments and their focussed support to farming and prediction of good monsoon will enable quick revival across farm ecosystem."

